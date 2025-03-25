Doncaster Rovers' League Two rivals set to appoint fourth manager in less than a year
The Gills are poised to announce Gareth Ainsworth as their new manager, after he reportedly agreed to depart current club Shrewsbury.
The Gills have endured a dreadful campaign, sinking down the table after an initial bright start. They appointed Mark Bonner in the summer but he was axed in early January. Veteran John Coleman was then brought in on a deal until the end of the campaign but that is now set to be ended prematurely after a run of just two wins in 14.
Ainsworth is now set to swap League One strugglers Shrewsbury for the Priestfield. He will become their fourth different manager in less than a year. Stephen Clemence was sacked at the end of last term, shortly after a final day draw against Rovers.
Rovers completed the double over the Gills this term, with a 1-0 home win in September before success by the same scoreline in Kent in January.
Gillingham are marooned in mid-table mediocrity, sitting 19th in the table. They are 13 points clear of relegation but 16 adrift of the play-offs.
