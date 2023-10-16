News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Rovers’ League Two rivals sack manager after long winless run

Doncaster Rovers’ League Two MK Dons have sacked their manager Graham Alexander after an eight-game winless run.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 16th Oct 2023, 11:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 11:47 BST
Alexander, who had been of interest to Doncaster following Gary McSheffrey’s departure 12 months ago, had been in charge at Stadium MK for just four months.

His last league win as boss came over Rovers back in August, when he was named League Two manager of the month.

That result also sent MK top of the division.

MK Dons boss Graham Alexander.MK Dons boss Graham Alexander.
They beat Chelsea’s Under-21s in the EFL Trophy in their following match but have picked up just four points from a possible 24 in the league since.

Former Scunthorpe United boss Alexander was appointed in May following the Dons’ relegation from League One.

The year before the club came within a point of automatic promotion to the Championship.

They currently sit sixteenth in the fourth tier, two points above Rovers.

Alexander is the fourth managerial casualty in League Two this season.

