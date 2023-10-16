Doncaster Rovers’ League Two rivals sack manager after long winless run

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alexander, who had been of interest to Doncaster following Gary McSheffrey’s departure 12 months ago, had been in charge at Stadium MK for just four months.

His last league win as boss came over Rovers back in August, when he was named League Two manager of the month.

That result also sent MK top of the division.

MK Dons boss Graham Alexander.

They beat Chelsea’s Under-21s in the EFL Trophy in their following match but have picked up just four points from a possible 24 in the league since.

Former Scunthorpe United boss Alexander was appointed in May following the Dons’ relegation from League One.

The year before the club came within a point of automatic promotion to the Championship.

They currently sit sixteenth in the fourth tier, two points above Rovers.