MK Dons have sacked manager Scott Lindsey after barely four months in the job.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 52-year-old was lured to the Dons having led Crawley to League One, thrashing MK in the play-off semi-finals last season. His Crawley team then despatched Crewe - conquerors of Rovers - in the Wembley final before Lindsey left for Buckinghamshire in the early part of this season.

His first game in charge was the match directly following Rovers' 1-1 draw down at Stadium MK in September. But he failed to turn the tide winning just nine of his 29 games in charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A terse, 56-word club statement released on Sunday said: "Milton Keynes Dons have parted company with Head Coach Scott Lindsey. Everyone at MK Dons would like to sincerely thank Scott for his efforts during his time in Milton Keynes and wish him every success in the future. The club will be making no further comment at this time and will update supporters in due course."

MK are 17th in League Two, 13 points clear of danger but 16 shy of the play-offs.

There are just six League Two bosses who have been in the job longer than Rovers' chief Grant McCann: Harrogate's Simon Weaver, Bromley's Andy Woodman, Chesterfield's Paul Cook, AFC Wimbledon's Johnnie Jackson, Crewe's Lee Bell and Walsall chief Mat Sadler.