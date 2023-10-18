Doncaster Rovers’ League Two rivals hire ex-Newcastle United and Wolves defender as new boss
The Dons sacked Graham Alexander on Monday after their winless run stretched to eight games last weekend.
Former Scunthorpe boss Alexander, who was of interest to Doncaster following Gary McSheffrey’s dismissal, lasted just four months at Stadium MK.
Williamson arrives from National League side Gateshead, where he managed Rovers’ Owen Bailey during a four-year stint as boss.
The pair won promotion from the National League North in 2021/22 season and reached the FA Trophy final last term.
He said: “It was a tough decision to leave Gateshead but when a Club like this comes in, it’s a no-brainer.
“Everything the club epitomises was really attractive to me and my team. For us, it was about finding somewhere that was aligned with the way we see the game and would back us in doing that - this is the right club for us to do that.”
MK currently sit sixteenth in League Two, two points above Doncaster.
They topped the division following their win over Rovers in August and had been tipped for an immediate return to League One following last season’s relegation.
The club’s chairman, Pete Winkelman, said: “Given our current situation, it was important we moved quickly to identify and appoint the right Head Coach. In Mike, we believe we have found someone who is clearly aligned with what we want to see from an MK Dons team and I am very excited to welcome him and his team to the Club.
“It is clear to see, from the fantastic work he has done in his first managerial job at Gateshead, that Mike is a Head Coach who wants to play attractive, possession-based football – the ‘MK Way’ that we are known for and that our supporters expect to watch here at Stadium MK and when travelling to see their team across the country.
“Not only that, Mike is a winner. He has achieved promotions throughout his playing career and already as a manager. We will give him every ounce of support, as I’m sure the supporters will, as he looks to bring that winning and positive mentality to Stadium MK.”