Doncaster Rovers’ League Two rivals confirm shock managerial departure

Duncan Ferguson has left Forest Green Rovers after less than six months in charge, the club announced today.

Forest Green were relegated from League One last term and have been tipped by some to compete for promotion next season.

The club’s chairman, Dale Vince, said: "It’d been a privilege to work with Dunc these last few months and this was a very difficult decision to make.

Duncan Ferguson has left his position as manager of Forest Green Rovers (photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images).

"I’m grateful to Dunc for joining us in such difficult circumstances and for all of his hard work at the club.

"But I feel this is overall the right decision for everyone and I wish Dunc well in his next coaching role. We are parting as friends. You can’t ask for much more than that."

Forest Green won the League Two title under Rob Edwards – who will begin next season as a Premier League manager with Luton Town – in the 2021/22 season but lasted just one year in the third tier.

Former Everton hero Ferguson took over in January with the club bottom of League One, but was unable to reverse their fortunes in his first permanent managerial job.

The Scot, 51, won just one of his 18 games in charge, when Rovers beat Darren Moore’s Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 in March.

He had been planning for next season, with three new arrivals already through the door at The New Lawn Stadium.