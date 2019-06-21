Doncaster Rovers lay out job specification for Grant McCann's replacement – and they want a play-off push again
Doncaster Rovers have unveiled their job specification as they begin the process of appointing a manager in the wake of Grant McCann’s departure.
And they will expect any prospective candidate to deliver a renewed push for the play-offs.
McCann left Rovers on Friday in order to take charge of Hull City, leaving Rovers to search for a new boss for the second successive summer.
The Rovers board have been quick to lay out their requirements for a prospective replacement, with attractive football, youth development and proven track records high on their agenda.
Applications will be accepted until Friday, June 28. Rovers are understood to have already been innudated with expressions of interest since Hull first made their approach for McCann.
The job specification suggests applicants must meet the following criteria
- A working knowledge of the SkyBet EFL or its equivalent
- A proven track record of securing results on the field
- Ability to develop a first team that can play an attractive style of football
- The ability to develop players and staff
- Success in managing a playing budget
- Excellent contacts within the football community
- Proven track record of developing a youth structure and pathway
- A proven leader
- A pleasing and willing personality
- A commitment to the vision and values of Club Doncaster
The club sign off the job spec by declaring their objective is to challenge for the play-offs and warn candidates they will have to lay out how this will be achieved.