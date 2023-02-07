Younger ruptured his hamstring during a training session just days before the start of the campaign, having been in line to feature against Bradford City following some impressive pre-season displays.

The 23-year-old, who can play at right-back or in the centre of defence, had been on the final stage of his recovery with a return just weeks away.

“It was quite a significant setback, which is disappointing for him and for us as a club,” said Schofield.

Ollie Younger takes on an FC United of Manchester player during pre-season.

"We will support Ollie and all the other injured players on their recoveries.”

Asked if Younger would feature this season, Schofield said: "It’s very doubtful.”

Younger made 16 appearances for Rovers last term following his arrival from Sunderland in January.

He is one of 11 players at the club whose contract is due to expire this summer, meaning he may have played his final game in the red and white of Doncaster.

Meanwhile, Schofield could be forced into several changes for tonight’s visit of Tranmere Rovers.

Ben Nelson was taken off against Hartlepool with a calf problem while Harrison Biggins is also struggling from possible muscle overload.

Schofield said: “They went for a scan on Monday just to clear up a few things. They are both touch and go.

"Touch wood there’s nothing too serious with those.”

Doncaster welcomed back Tommy Rowe for his first appearance since December last weekend.