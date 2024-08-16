Doncaster Rovers' latest addition hoping to kickstart career after 'tough time over last few years'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brandon Fleming is itching to get started at Doncaster Rovers.

The Hull City full-back has reunited with manager Grant McCann after penning a season-long loan deal. The move came about after regular left-back James Maxwell fractured his metatarsal with a projected time on the sidelines of 12 weeks.

Fleming, 24, worked with McCann and assistant Cliff Byrne during their time together at the Tigers and was a regular in the Championship in 2021-22 but has since dropped down the pecking order.

He's also struggled with injury and been loaned out twice, to Oxford and Shrewsbury, but is now relishing the chance to kick-start his career at Rovers.

Brandon Fleming has joined Rovers on loan until the end of the season.

"I've had a tough time over the last few years with injuries and what not," Fleming, who featured in Hull’s 4-0 friendly defeat last month against Rovers, said. "It's just important now I try and get a run of games.

"It's been quite frustrating, especially last season. But I've got to keep going and keep believing in myself. I know if I get a good run of games I can show what a player I am.

"I feel I had a good pre-season at Hull. I feel fit. It was just about waiting for an opportunity to go and play and when this one came about, I was really happy. I just wanted to get it done and now I'm excited to try and get in the team and get some games.

"I feel I grew up a lot under him. I know how the gaffer works, how they train and I feel like it suits me. The intensity in training (At Hull under McCann), I really enjoyed it."

Fleming, who will wear squad number 27, could debut at Newport on Saturday.