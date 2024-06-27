Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Doncaster Rovers have discovered the identity of the Premier League under-21 side that they'll face in the EFL Trophy next season.

Earlier this week Grant McCann's side were put into Group F of the northern section, along with League One Yorkshire rivals Barnsley and Huddersfield Town.

Now, it's been confirmed that Manchester United’s under-21s will complete the group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each team will play each other once, with the Premier League side playing all their games away. That means Rovers will play two of their three matches at home. The first fixture will be in early September, with dates to be announced in due course.

The two top from each group progress to the knockout stages, with Bristol Street Motors Trophy fixtures remaining regionalised up until the quarter-final stage. Until to the semi-finals, no extra time shall be played. The winners shall be determined by penalty kicks.