Doncaster Rovers land plum Premier League draw as make-up of EFL Trophy group is finalised
Earlier this week Grant McCann's side were put into Group F of the northern section, along with League One Yorkshire rivals Barnsley and Huddersfield Town.
Now, it's been confirmed that Manchester United’s under-21s will complete the group.
Each team will play each other once, with the Premier League side playing all their games away. That means Rovers will play two of their three matches at home. The first fixture will be in early September, with dates to be announced in due course.
The two top from each group progress to the knockout stages, with Bristol Street Motors Trophy fixtures remaining regionalised up until the quarter-final stage. Until to the semi-finals, no extra time shall be played. The winners shall be determined by penalty kicks.
Peterborough are the current holders with former Rovers’ chief Darren Ferguson leading them to victory at Wembley last term, seeing off Wycombe.
