Doncaster Rovers land plum Premier League draw as make-up of EFL Trophy group is finalised

By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 27th Jun 2024, 14:39 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Doncaster Rovers have discovered the identity of the Premier League under-21 side that they'll face in the EFL Trophy next season.

Earlier this week Grant McCann's side were put into Group F of the northern section, along with League One Yorkshire rivals Barnsley and Huddersfield Town.

Now, it's been confirmed that Manchester United’s under-21s will complete the group.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Each team will play each other once, with the Premier League side playing all their games away. That means Rovers will play two of their three matches at home. The first fixture will be in early September, with dates to be announced in due course.

The two top from each group progress to the knockout stages, with Bristol Street Motors Trophy fixtures remaining regionalised up until the quarter-final stage. Until to the semi-finals, no extra time shall be played. The winners shall be determined by penalty kicks.

Peterborough are the current holders with former Rovers’ chief Darren Ferguson leading them to victory at Wembley last term, seeing off Wycombe.

Related topics:EFL TrophyPremier LeagueDarren FergusonGrant McCannHuddersfield TownBarnsleyLeague One

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.