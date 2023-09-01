Forward Marsh will provide competition for Joe Ironside and Mo Faal following an injury to last season’s top-scorer George Miller.

The 19-year-old, who can operate as an attacking midfielder or a striker, will not be available to face Swindon Town tomorrow after Rovers missed today’s 12pm registration deadline for new signings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He’s technically excellent, has a real eye for goal having scored more than 20 last term and he’ll bring great competition at the top end of the pitch,” said Rovers boss McCann.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United youngster Louie Marsh.

Marsh has been on the bench for United's first three Premier League games of the season.

He made his debut for the club in their Carabao Cup defeat to Lincoln City on Wednesday, playing the entirety of the second half before stepping up to take a penalty in the shoot-out after the game finished 0-0.

The teenager missed his spot kick, however, as United lost 3-2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marsh has scored two hat-tricks in as many games for the club's Under-21s side this term.

It comes after he netted more than 20 goals for them last season.

The Blades youngsters play in the Professional Development League, the second-highest reserve league in England.

“There was interest from other clubs but Doncaster is a club that I want to play for and as soon as I knew about the interest I said yes straight away and never looked back,” said Marsh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is my first loan and I’m really looking forward to it, meeting the rest of the players and the fans and I just can’t wait to get started.

“How the gaffer plays fits my playing style. I just can’t wait to show what I can do."

Marsh is new-look Doncaster’s 13th signing of the summer.