Doncaster Rovers land first signing for next season as ex-Leeds United man checks in

Grant McCann, the Doncaster Rovers manager, has wasted little time in getting ready for next season.

Midfielder Robbie Gotts arrives on a free transfer from League Two side Barrow. The 25-year-old has signed a two-year deal. Gotts came through the famed Leeds United academy and went on to make a handful of senior appearances for the Elland Road club, before loan stints out at Lincoln and Salford.

He then joined Barrow in the summer of 2021 and made more than 150 appearances for them during those four seasons in Cumbria.

Whilst predominantly a central midfielder, Gotts has also been known to play right-back and so offers versatility that McCann is known to be fond of.

“I think it’s the perfect fit for me,” Gotts said upon signing. “I’ve had talks with the gaffer and as soon as I spoke with him, it sounded perfect. I’m really excited about what they’re looking at doing here. It’s all happened really quickly which I’m thankful for. I’m really happy.”

Gotts is the first signing as Rovers prepare for life in the third tier after clinching the League Two title this month. Speaking earlier this week, McCann said on transfers: “We're hoping there'll be six or seven new players that come in and make us competitive and stronger for next season. Those conversations are happening already.

"It’ll be a mixture of loans and permanents. I’ve got to work diligently in terms of the budget, but I feel that’s a strength of mine. We’re in all markets and not ruling ourselves out bringing players in if we need to pay a small fee. We feel as if we’ve got the capabilities to do that. But ultimately our recruitment plan has been set since January and we’ll stick to that plan, work our way through that list and hopefully we’ll get our targets.”