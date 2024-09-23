Doncaster Rovers' key man backed to come good despite emergence of startling statistic

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Joe Ironside retains the full backing of his manager despite his struggles in front of goal so far this season.

Last term saw Ironside score 24 goals in all competitions, becoming the first Doncaster Rovers player to hit 20 in a league campaign for five years.

But this term he has struggled to get going. He's netted just once - in an EFL Trophy game from the penalty spot - and has drawn a blank in all seven league appearances. Billy Sharp's arrival in the summer has injected some competition at the top end of the pitch meaning Ironside has only started three league games. He was given the nod last weekend in the draw at MK Dons but despite playing the full 90 minutes he didn't register a single attempt, either on target or off.

Incredibly the statistics show that Ironside has yet to register a shot on target across his seven appearances in the league. He has took aim four times but all four have yet to hit the target.

It is a remarkable statistic, albeit from a relatively small sample size given we are in the early throes of the season.

Despite the drought, his manager Grant McCann has full belief the 30-year-old will come good. "He'll be fine. He's a goalscorer, Joe," McCann told the Free Press.

"He had a couple of half-chances against MK Dons. They were nothing near what he would like but he'll be fine."

Tomorrow night's visit of Manchester United's under-21s in the EFL Trophy provides another chance for the out-of-sorts forward to get back on track.