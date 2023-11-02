Doncaster Rovers: Key backroom staff member set to leave for Super League club Castleford Tigers
Doncaster Rovers physio Karl Blenkin is set to leave the club to join Super League side Castleford Tigers.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Total Rugby League reported the news earlier this week, which The Free Press understands is accurate.
The search for Blenkin’s replacement will begin imminently.
Blenkin joined Rovers from rugby union club Doncaster Knights in February following Michael McBride’s departure for Exeter City.
He worked at Castleford for three years before joining Knights in 2020, according to his LinkedIn profile.
Rovers boss Grant McCann refused to comment on Blenkin’s exit.