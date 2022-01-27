Doncaster Rovers keeping options open for final days of transfer window

Eco-Power Stadium. Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images

Rovers have held talks with clubs over potential loans and reached agreement on the details of the deals.

However, having completed his primary transfer business with the acquisition of experienced midfielder Adam Clayton earlier this week, McSheffrey is determined to ensure he makes the correct decisions over where his squad needs bolstering.

Despite adding Kieran Agard and Josh Martin this month, he was keen to use his remaining two permitted loan berths on a striker and a winger.

But McSheffrey is examining the depth in all areas of his squad and is understood to be considering adding more cover at full back.

The transfer window closes at 11pm on Monday but Rovers remain hopeful of completing more business before Saturday's clash with Plymouth Argyle at the Eco-Power Stadium.

At the start of the month, McSheffrey was determined to add ruthlessness and creativity to his attacking ranks with Rovers struggling for goals this season.

Experienced striker Agard and Norwich loanee Martin have already impressed since their arrivals.

Following the foot injury to skipper Tom Anderson, along with the on-going absences of Ro-Shaun Williams and Cameron John, the Rovers boss moved to bring in a centre back and secured the signing of Ollie Younger from Sunderland, who made an impressive debut in Saturday's win at MK Dons.

And adding experience to the heart of midfield was a target for the club since the closing of the last transfer window. Free agent Clayton signed an 18-month deal on Tuesday.

McSheffrey said: "He’s got great experience from the teams he’s been at and he’s played at the top level, he brings a lot of character to the group.

“The big one we were looking for in this window was an experienced midfielder and that’s what we’ve managed to get.

“Timing is everything and he’s been patient since leaving Birmingham waiting for the right move to come.

“He’s turned down a couple of good options for one reason or another, after meeting him last week and chatting to him we both got a good feeling about things.”

*