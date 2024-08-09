Doncaster Rovers keen to strengthen Premier League links as West Ham talent checks in

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Grant McCann wants Doncaster Rovers to continue honing their reputation as a club that Premier League sides can trust with their young talents.

Last season saw Rovers give Tottenham Hotspur's Matty Craig the platform to flourish, with the midfielder becoming a firm fans favourite for his all-action performances.

This summer has seen Rovers again dip into the loan market with Chelsea goalkeeper Teddy Sharman-Lowe and West Ham midfielder Patrick Kelly joining on season-long deals.

With regards Kelly, who became the eighth arrival on Thursday, McCann says making sure the player is settled is a crucial aspect of the arrangement.

"We want to be that club who Premier League clubs trust with their youngsters," McCann told the Free Press. "We need to make sure we get everything right. Patrick came up last night and we made sure we met him at the hotel and had dinner with him to make sure he settles in quickly. His agent came over from Northern Ireland too, so we made sure we looked after him.

"We want to get it right because ultimately first impressions are huge and it's about what he does here over the next year which will hopefully put us in a good place for future loans whether it be from West Ham or whoever it may be.

"I know the coaches there, Kenny Brown and Steve Potts - I played with them both - I know them quite well and keep in touch with them.

"Patrick's been part of a very successful team who've won the FA Youth Cup with the under-18s and the under-21s who just missed out to Spurs in the league last year.

Patrick Kelly joined Rovers from West Ham on a season-long loan.

"So he's coming from a winning background but also a developing background and one where West Ham need brave players who want to get on the ball. I just think he fits us perfectly."

Kelly, who will wear squad number 22 during his time in South Yorkshire, could be in contention for a quickfire debut in the visit of Accrington tomorrow for the League Two curtain-raiser.