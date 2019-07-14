Doncaster Rovers: John Schofield delighted to hand over fully fit squad to new boss Darren Moore
John Schofield feels no more could have been done with the Doncaster Rovers squad so far this pre-season as he hands them over to new boss Darren Moore.
Schofield was entrusted with overseeing the return to pre-season training and the camp at La Manga Club as the club searched for a new manager in the wake of Grant McCann's departure.
And, as his former Rovers team mate Moore was appointed last week, he continued to guide the players through training and Saturday's friendly against Gainsborough Trinity as the new boss took on a watching brief.
Schofield is delighted with the shape of the squad at this stage - particularly with no injuries to have to report on.
"It couldn't be any better," he said.
"Everybody has got two 45 minutes under their belt, a fortnight's training and no injuries.
"The lads have been an absolute credit to themselves, the football club and the supporters in their professionalism.
"For me, they've been no different from when me and the rest of the staff were taking them to when the gaffer came in.
"I don't think I can give them a bigger compliment than that."
Schofield was pleased with Saturday's win at Gainsborough as each player was handed 45 minutes of game time - just as they were at Rossington Main earlier in the week,
"It was another good workout," he said.
"We got through it without conceding, we got through it without any injuries and the manager has had a real good look at them."
Rovers continue their programme of pre-season friendlies on Tuesday at FC Halifax Town when Moore will take full control for the first time.