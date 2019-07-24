Doncaster Rovers: John Marquis to Sunderland? Here's how Rovers responded to latest speculation
John Marquis is NOT about to sign for Sunderland.
There was speculation this morning on social media that Sunderland had beaten Charlton Athletic to sign the 27-year-old striker – stemming from comments made by Addicks boss Lee Bowyer last night.
But Rovers have told the Free Press that they have not had any contact from the Black Cats.
Doncaster are understood to have turned down two significant bids from Sunderland for Marquis in January before the Wearsiders landed Will Grigg in a deal worth up to £4million if they reach the Premier League.
Sunderland are unwilling to splash the cash in the current transfer window and are set to sign former Sheffield United and Coventry City striker Marc McNulty according to reports in the north east.
Marquis, who has made no secret of his desire to play in the Championship, has one year left to run on his contract.
Rovers received bids for him earlier in the summer but they did not meet the club’s valuation of the player and they insist they do not need to sell their prized asset.