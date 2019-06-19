Doncaster Rovers: John Marquis could spark bidding war - who is in the running for his signature?
Wantaway Doncaster Rovers striker John Marquis could become the subject of a bidding war this summer.
The 27-year-old, who has one year left on his contract at the Keepmoat Stadium, has made no secret of his ambition to play in the Championship.
Marquis wants a new challenge after scoring 67 goals in 153 appearances for Doncaster and has instructed his agent to find him a new club – and several second tier sides are understood to be weighing up bids.
Despite Rovers’ insistence that they do not need to sell their prized asset they are prepared to let him go at the right price – knowing his value will only drop as his contract runs down.
They turned down two bids from League One rivals Sunderland, thought to be in the region of £2million, in January but reports in the national media have claimed the club would now accept a bid closer to the £1million mark.
Grant McCann told the Free Press last week that Rovers have received ‘two or three bids’ for Marquis this summer but none are yet to meet the club’s valuation.
Millwall are reportedly interested in their former frontman and Queens Park Rangers are said to be lining up a bid.
The Free Press understands Nottingham Forest are admirers, while Charlton Athletic have also been linked with the South Londoner.
Sunderland, who Marquis was keen on joining during the last transfer window, could revive their interest when a consortium led by businessman Mark Campbell completes their takeover of the club.
McCann said last week: "If truth be told, John probably doesn't want to be here. He feels he deserves a crack at the Championship and so do I to be honest. He deserves the chance at a Championship club.”