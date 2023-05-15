Schofield was dismissed as Rovers boss following the club’s lowest finish since they returned to the Football League 20 years ago, having tasted defeat in 19 of his 33 games in charge.

Coppinger played a major part in bringing the former Huddersfield boss to the club as his first hire since his own appointment in April 2022 and had defended him staunchly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “When someone loses their job it’s not always easy.

Doncaster's head of football operations James Coppinger.

"We have not had the best end of season, there are reasons for that in terms of injuries et cetera.

"It’s frustrating, disappointing but it’s football. We have to move on, look forward and look into next season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doncaster won just two of their final 16 matches as injuries to would-be starters exposed the squad’s lack of strength in depth.

At one stage they went nine games without winning, throwing away the lead against three separate opponents.

Announcing Schofield’s departure, the club’s chairman David Blunt said: "Whilst it is true Danny has not had the opportunities to build his own team, and the injuries have depleted the squad, we would have still expected to see a better turn of results than what has been achieved this season.”

Schofield, who took over in October, had been well under way with planning for next season and it is understood a deal to sign an experienced player was close to completion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coppinger will now work with Schofield’s replacement Grant McCann, who he played under during the 2018/19 season.

He said: “The squad is there, it’s just about adding quality, experience and people that know what it takes to win.

"We have spent a lot of time since January looking at recruitment. We have had meetings with players’ agents, so it’s a matter of assessing the squad we have got, what we need and looking at how Grant wants to play.

"Because of the work that’s gone in the background we would like to think it’s more of a seamless job.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doncaster will be boosted by a “significant financial injection” from owner Terry Bramall to help mount a promotion push next term.

Coppinger added: “That financial backing will help.