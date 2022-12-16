The 18-year-old central defender broke into Rovers’ first team earlier this season but has made just one substitute appearance under Danny Schofield, who took charge in October.

Doncaster had planned to send Faulkner out on loan this term but injuries to several senior players gave him a first-team opportunity earlier than expected.

The Norton-born prospect has largely held his own in his 13 outings to date and spent time training with Manchester United last month to further aid his development.

Doncaster’s head of football operations James Coppinger said: “Bobby found himself fast-tracked at the start of the season due to various circumstances and he performed really well.

"At the moment, he does not have the experience of playing in the style that Danny Schofield is implementing but he is working hard to improve in those areas."

Coppinger, who was the brains behind Faulkner’s work experience-style placement with the Red Devils, added: “He is desperate to play games and has spoken to the head coach about that.

"Players have returned from injury and are ahead of him at the moment so his time on the pitch for us is going to be limited.

"He was really pleased with the idea of going out on loan and I’m sure he’ll make the most of it.”

Faulker had been due to join a National League North club on loan last season but an ankle injury ended his campaign early.

A temporary stint at that level – two divisions higher than the Northern Premier League East Division which Worksop currently top – was also on the cards this term and that plan could be revisited in the New Year.

Faulkner will continue to train with Rovers throughout the week while turning out for the Tigers.

He will join his Rovers teammate Tavonga Kuleya at Sandy Lane.

Winger Kuleya has been with Worksop for the last month and his stay there has now been extended until the end of the season.

Doncaster’s first team transition coach Paul Green played for Worksop before retiring to take on a role in Schofield’s backroom staff full-time.

He played a key part in Faulkner’s move, Worksop boss Craig Parry revealed.

He said: “It is great to see that he feels that Worksop Town are a good fit for their young pros and that we have good foundations for them to be able to put them in here like an incubator so that we can help them grow and send them back better players.

"Bobby has been touted for big success. He has huge potential and he is a lad that we have monitored pretty closely since the beginning of the season.”

Faulkner has been brought in to help cover an injury and is likely to play alongside experienced former Lincoln City, Macclesfield Town and Notts County defender Hamza Bencherif, Parry said.

On Kuleya, who has made five first-team appearances for Rovers this season, Parry added: “What we have seen so far is that he has unbelievable ability and I believe that he will go on to play more Football League matches.”

