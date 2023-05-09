News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Rovers interested in reunion with former Hull City and Peterborough United boss Grant McCann

Doncaster Rovers would be interested in a reunion with former boss Grant McCann, the Free Press understands.

By Steve Jones
Published 9th May 2023, 17:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 17:45 BST

Doncaster are searching for their eighth managerial appointment in just six years after sacking Danny Schofield following their lowest league finish in 20 years.

The club hope to announce Schofield’s replacement within the next 10 days.

McCann, who led Rovers to the League One play-offs during his sole season in charge in 2018/19, is out of work after being dismissed as Peterborough United boss in January.

Grant McCann during his first spell as Doncaster Rovers boss (photo by George Wood/Getty Images).Grant McCann during his first spell as Doncaster Rovers boss (photo by George Wood/Getty Images).
A recent report in the national media claimed the Northern Irishman would be interested in speaking to Doncaster about returning to the club should the opportunity arise.

McCann was chosen to replace Darren Ferguson at the Eco-Power Stadium in June 2018.

He left the club to join Hull City in the Championship after Rovers missed out on a place in the play-off final following a penalty shoot-out defeat to Charlton Athletic.

The Tigers were relegated in McCann’s first season in charge but made an immediate return to the second tier under him the following year as they won the league.

He was sacked following a takeover in January 2022 before rejoining Peterborough, where he began his management career, the following month.

Doncaster owner Terry Bramall has promised “a significant financial injection into first team resources for next season" to help mount a promotion push.

Bramall said in a statement published last month: "I do not believe this club belongs in League Two. I am now 80 and I want to see the club do more than survive - I want it to thrive.

