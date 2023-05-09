Doncaster are searching for their eighth managerial appointment in just six years after sacking Danny Schofield following their lowest league finish in 20 years.

The club hope to announce Schofield’s replacement within the next 10 days.

McCann, who led Rovers to the League One play-offs during his sole season in charge in 2018/19, is out of work after being dismissed as Peterborough United boss in January.

Grant McCann during his first spell as Doncaster Rovers boss (photo by George Wood/Getty Images).

A recent report in the national media claimed the Northern Irishman would be interested in speaking to Doncaster about returning to the club should the opportunity arise.

McCann was chosen to replace Darren Ferguson at the Eco-Power Stadium in June 2018.

He left the club to join Hull City in the Championship after Rovers missed out on a place in the play-off final following a penalty shoot-out defeat to Charlton Athletic.

The Tigers were relegated in McCann’s first season in charge but made an immediate return to the second tier under him the following year as they won the league.

He was sacked following a takeover in January 2022 before rejoining Peterborough, where he began his management career, the following month.

Doncaster owner Terry Bramall has promised “a significant financial injection into first team resources for next season" to help mount a promotion push.

