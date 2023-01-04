The Doncaster Rovers youngster lost several teeth when he sustained the injury in the second game of his loan spell with Northern Premier League Division One South East side Worksop Town last month.

Centre-back Faulkner, 18, was initially set for a four-week stint with the eighth-tier Tigers and could head back out on loan, possibly further up the football pyramid, once he has recovered.

Joseph Olowu is also facing a similar timescale for his return after a collision in training moved a plate inserted when he fractured his jaw earlier this season.

Doncaster Rovers defender Bobby Faulkner celebrates his goal against Hartlepool earlier this season.

Meanwhile, Doncaster hope to have Tommy Rowe back for Saturday’s trip to league leaders Leyton Orient.

Rowe missed all of the festive period after suffering a back spasm in training on Christmas Day.

Rovers boss Danny Schofield said: “Hopefully he won’t be out for too much longer.

"We will have to see how he is over the next couple of days, whether it settles down or if he needs further treatment on it.

"We are optimistic he will hopefully be back next week.”

Rowe missed almost two months of action between September and December due to a hamstring injury.

He was used on the left of a back three upon his return to the side prior to his latest setback.

Doncaster are still waiting to discover the extent of Jon Taylor’s knee injury.

