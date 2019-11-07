Doncaster Rovers: Injury updates on Niall Ennis and Kazaiah Sterling

Kazaiah Sterling

The striker is currently with parent club Tottenham Hotspur as he recovers from a condition which arose after he suffered a dead leg in action for Rovers in early September.

It is understood that Spurs are insistent Sterling is given a full clean bill of health before he returns to Rovers.

And that may come with a scan due on Monday week.

“Kazaiah has been making progress and around about the 18th of November he will just have another scan to make sure he has been given the all-clear to get back in,” Moore said

“It’s promising news and hopefully we reach the end of that road and get him back.

“We’ll know more at that point but at the moment he’ll remain with Tottenham until then.”

Moore is unsure whether Sterling will be immediately available for selection on his eventual return or require work in training first.

But he has pledged to only field the striker once he is fully fit, in order to avoid a potential break down.

“We’ll talk with Tottenham and see what work he’s done and to what level,” Moore said.

“They’ll have all the data and we’ll see what needs doing, if anything at all.

“With Kaz, it’s situation where his game is about being explosive, really quick and energetic in the final third.

“We saw signs of those sorts of attributes in the latter parts of games where he came on and how we can be effective for us.

“It’s pointless rushing him back a week or two early. Let’s just get him right and get him back where he can have an impact for us and for the reasons why I brought him here.

“I’m sure if he had been here we’d have been utilising that speed and strength, that ball control and goal threat.”

Niall Ennis will miss Saturday’s trip to AFC Wimbledon in the FA Cup due to a muscle strain.

Ennis missed the draw with Burton Albion last weekend and has not recovered in time to travel but Moore believes he will not be out of action for long.