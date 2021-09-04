Doncaster Rovers injury update - one player close to return while another suffers freak setback

Jon Taylor

But Jon Taylor has suffered a freak setback in his return with the date of his comeback unknown.

The winger suffered with a cyst in a delicate area and has undergone surgery to correct the issue.

But it is expected to be days before there will be a clear idea of when Taylor can resume training.

The 29-year-old had been expected to return to action alongside Hiwula after both had recovered from ankle injuries, only to suffer this latest setback.

“We’ve got a bit of an issue with Jon Taylor,” boss Richie Wellens said.

“He has a cyst on his backside and it needed surgery and we’re just waiting to see how it’s gone.

“Jordy is doing really well. He’s trained really well over the last few days so he’s a big positive for us.”

Hiwula could play some part in Tuesday’s Papa John’s Trophy clash with Rotherham United and is very likely to be involved in next weekend’s trip to Wigan Athletic.

Fellow long term absentee Fejiri Okenabirhie could return to training in the next fortnight - something which Wellens is excited to see with his attacking ranks so depleted.

“I’m hoping within two weeks he is back running and doing the fitness stuff so we can start integrating him with the team,” he said.

“He’s a proven player at his level and he’s got the capabilities of getting 15 to 20 goals.”

Skipper Tom Anderson could also be back for the Wigan trip after his own ankle injury.

“That would make a massive difference for us and if you put Hiwula and Tom Anderson back in the team, I’ve got two men,” Wellens said.

“They’re well into their 20s, they’ve got hundreds of games behind them and they know exactly what is required.

“When I pick a team at the moment I’m having to coach them all through it, all the time.

“At Rotherham there was a simple long ball, a flick on, the ball went out wide and the full back didn’t tuck in narrow enough so Michael Smith gets in and they score.

“It’s a simple thing. We’ll train on the simple back four work. The ball goes out and you need to get into a good position in relation to your nearest centre half so no one runs through the gap.

“But we’ve got young players making simple errors and we need to coach them through it.”

