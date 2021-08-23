Doncaster Rovers injury update as raft of players are doubtful for the cup trip to Stoke City

Tom Anderson

Tom Anderson and John Bostock - who both picked up injuries in Saturday’s goalless draw with Portsmouth - have already been ruled out of the game.

But Wellens says he may be without more, and has already made decisions to limit the game time of others.

“Tom Anderson will have a scan on Monday afternoon so we’ll know more on Tuesday morning,” Wellens said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Bostock, his back is in spasm so he won’t be available.

“Tiago [Cukur] has a slight tear on his calf which shouldn’t be too long but is too big of a risk for tomorrow.

“Ethan Galbraith is struggling, just because he’s played three 90 minutes in a week and he’s not been asked to do that load in his career. He will be out.

“Ethan covered the most ground on the pitch. In his three 90 minutes in a week, he’s covered the most ground in all three games.”

“Kyle Knoyle has played every minute of every game so far and he’s probably got to that stage where he’d need that free week and we’ve not got it.

“Probably tomorrow Charlie Seaman and Kyle Knoyle will play 45 minutes each.

“Ro-Shaun has got a massively swollen knee, Tom Anderson has that scan - so do we risk Cameron John when he’s our only fit centre half?

“These are the decisions we have to make. I’m not going to make them until we have some clarity on the players in the morning.

“We don’t risk Tommy Rowe. Not at all.

“The way he plays, you can say to him to go and play and take it easy but he doesn’t. He sees things, he runs and puts maximum effort into everything.

“He’ll be on the bench.”

Wellens has confirmed that his side will be bolstered by the club’s younger players and he may call upon the U18s to fill his matchday 18.

He said: “People like Ben Blythe will start on Tuesday. It’s a massive opportunity for him and it’s good that we as a club are willing to give our young players an opportunity.

“It’s an exercise tomorrow to get the most out of it and I think giving the young players an opportunity to play in a magnificent stadium is probably the best way to go.”

Captain Anderson suffered an ankle injury during the early stages of Saturday’s game.

Wellens says the initial suggestions are that the problem is not too serious but he will take nothing for granted until the scan results are in.

“It’s tough with Tom because he’s a strong character physically and mentally so when he goes down you know it’s not good,” he said.

“The fact he has had this injury before is a positive because he knows all about it.

“And Chats’ assessment is that it’s not too serious.

“We’ll have to wait and see.”

*