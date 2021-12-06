Doncaster Rovers injury update as caretaker boss hints at surprise inclusions against Oxford United

Omar Bogle

The two players were exiled by previous manager Richie Wellens and trained with the U18s group for around two months.

While they continued to train with the youth team squad on Monday, caretaker boss McSheffrey confirmed they will be joining up with the senior squad for training once again.

And he did not rule out an appearance from either on the team sheet on Tuesday night.

“They’ve trained with the U18s today,” McSheffrey said.

“They will come back into my group.

“They’ve been training for two months with the 18s and I can assure you that training with the 18s is a very good tempo and good intensity.

“They should slot into the main training group no problem and be able to cope with it.

“Hopefully going forward they can make an impact.

“We’ll just see what the squad looks like for tomorrow with numbers and it might be that there is a surprise package in there.”

Ethan Galbraith is likely to return to the side after sitting out the defeat to Mansfield Town at the weekend with a hip flexor injury.

McSheffrey said: “Ethan trained today and came through training so I’d like to hope it doesn’t get irritated throughout the day and he should be available.

“Liam Ravenhill came off with a bit of a dead leg but he’s fine.

“In terms of the group from Saturday, everybody is fit and Ethan Galbraith should be added to that to give us a bit of quality as well.”

Rodrigo Vilca reported back to Cantley Park on Monday after spending several days with parent club Newcastle United to aid his recovery from a hamstring injury. He is unlikely to feature against Oxford.

Ben Close will not be available as he continues to recover from a combination of knee and hamstring injuries.

Close damaged his knee against Burton Albion after spending a month out with a hamstring problem.

“Ben hasn’t trained today but he’s hopefully not too far off,” McSheffrey said.

“The injury he came off with at Burton is hopefully one that can be resolved and settled with the treatment he had with the injection.

“But then he had the other issue of a niggly hamstring that wasn’t going away. That is possibly going to be the one he’s concerned about.

“No one wants to pull a hamstring because you know you’ll be out for a couple of months.

“We’ll keep monitoring that daily and give him the time he needs.

“When he declares himself fit you know if he’s up to speed and fit enough then he’s a starter in the team so it would be a real boost for us.”

McSheffrey confirmed that Jon Taylor will remain on the sidelines indefinitely as his ankle continues to cause him issues.

The winger has twice attempted to return after eight months out with an ankle injury and still does not feel right.

McSheffrey said: “His ankle is a concern to him. He;s got a bit of a nerve problem as well.

“I don’t know the full details but speaking to him briefly on Saturday, he’s just got the frustrations of it not clearing up.

“He’s tried a few things now and he just wants to get to the bottom of it.”

Charlie Seaman and Dan Gardner both worked on the grass with physio Jon Chatfield on Monday as they continue their recoveries.

“By all accounts Charlie did okay,” McSheffrey said.

“I don’t know the timeframe on it but I’m sure he’ll be champing at the bit to get back.

“Dan went out and did a bit with Chats the physio, like Charlie.

“He’s still a little bit off but at least he’s on the grass with his boots on.”

