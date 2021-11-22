Doncaster Rovers injury news as mystery duo join John Bostock on sidelines plus Pontus Dahlberg update

And that duo is separate from John Bostock, who has been ruled out of the trip to Lancashire with a foot injury.

Wellens has kept his cards close to his chest regarding the identity of the injured pair in a bid to prevent Bolton counterpart Ian Evatt from knowing too much about his team.

“There’s a couple more that won’t make it but I’m going to keep them private to stop the opposition knowing,” he said.

John Bostock

“There will be a couple more changes to the team sheet from Saturday due to injuries.”

Bostock suffered a foot injury just before half time of Saturday’s draw with Lincoln City.

And while initial assessment of the problem has been positive, he will not make Tuesday night’s game.

“He’s not fit,” Wellens said. “He went for an x-ray after the game and nothing is broken, which is good.

“But the swelling is such that he won’t be able to play.

“He needs to keep it elevated, ice it a lot and hopefully the time frame will come down.

“He might have a chance for Saturday but with how swollen it is now, he’s no chance.”

Bostock’s place in the side is set to be taken by Matt Smith, who returns from a one-game suspension after collecting five yellow cards.

Goalkeeper Pontus Dahlberg may return to the team after missing the Lincoln game through illness.

But Wellens admitted he faces a tough decision following an impressive performance by Louis Jones.

“Pontus has been back in today so he feels a lot better,” he said. “We don’t know how he’s going to react after training so we’ll give him every opportunity.

“But Louis has been fantastic for the last four weeks.

“He got his opportunity at Scunthorpe and we won the game. He got another opportunity that he wasn’t expecting and he took it with both hands so it gives me a really tough decision.

“I want to get it across to the players and every single person involved with this club that if you work hard, you get an opportunity and you take it, then you deserve to stay in.”

Wellens said it will be unlikely that either Ben Close or Jordy Hiwula make the trip but he expects both will be available for Saturday’s game at Burton Albion.

“They will both be back on Saturday,” he said.

“They’re 50-50 for Tuesday but because they’re both muscle injuries there’s no point in risking them.

“By the time Friday comes they’ll be 100 per cent fit so we’ll have them for a longer period without any risk.”

