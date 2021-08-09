Doncaster Rovers injury and fitness update ahead of Carabao Cup trip to Walsall

The defender came off the bench in Saturday’s defeat to AFC Wimbledon and has since reported a back issue which boss Richie Wellens said makes him ‘touch and go’ for the trip to the Bescot Stadium.

Wellens said it is likely that John Bostock will start the game after picking up more minutes off the bench on Saturday.

The midfielder struggled to shake off the symptoms of Covid-19 and is now regaining his fitness.

Tommy Rowe has been struggling with an Achilles issue. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX

“Cameron John has got a sore back and he’ll be touch and go,” Wellens said.

“John Bostock has got a few minutes under his belt so he’s in the squad and will probably play.

“We need to be careful with Omar Bogle’s calf but in terms of anyone being out, there’s only Cameron John, otherwise it will be the same squad.”

Wellens revealed at the weekend that Tommy Rowe has been struggling with an Achilles problem but he expects the 32-year-old to be available, despite not training on Monday.

The Rovers boss said: “I thought in the first half on Saturday that Tommy was struggling, and then about five or six minutes into the second half he was struggling even more.

“But as the game wore on it freed up.

“It’s not something that we’re worried about.

“It’s a little problem that he’s got and as long as we manage it, it should be okay.

“He didn’t train today but he’s an experienced pro and he knows his body and he will dictate to us when he needs to train as long as he’s fit for the games.”

Jon Taylor, Fejiri Okenabirhie and Jordy Hiwula remain long-term absentees for Rovers.

