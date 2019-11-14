Doncaster Rovers: Independent panel to decide fate of Bolton Wanderers game

University of Bolton Stadium

Troubled Bolton took the unilateral decision to call off the schedule game with Rovers at the University of Bolton Stadium in August with less than 36 hours’ notice.

It is understood that the EFL board have been keen for the game to be replayed due to a stance that points should be earned on the pitch and not in the boardroom.

However, Rovers have been steadfast in their belief that the game should be awarded to them regardless of any punishment handed down to Bolton and have pushed back against the EFL on their standing.

The decision therefore has been placed at the hands of the independent panel who will also determine the fate of Bolton in regards to the fixture against Brentford in the Championship last season which was also not played.

The panel will meet today and likely inform the clubs of the decision this afternoon with the ruling made public tomorrow on Friday.