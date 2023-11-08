Cliff Byrne does not expect Ian Lawlor to be out for long after the goalkeeper suffered a back spasm in the warm-up against Burton Albion.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Doncaster Rovers goalkeeper Lawlor had been due to make his ninth appearance of the season in last night’s Bristol Street Motors Trophy win but had to be replaced by Louis Jones in the starting XI, with Ben Bottomley promoted to the bench.

Rovers assistant boss Byrne, who deputised for Grant McCann in the post-match press conference, said: “It was just what I believe is a bit of a spasm in his back.

"Unfortunately, when that happens there’s no quick release.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster Rovers stopper Ian Lawlor.

"I’m not expecting any long-term absence.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lawlor has found himself out of the team since suffering a groin injury in September, with Jones taking his chance after recovering from an injury of his own.

Byrne confirmed those players involved last night came through unscathed, but Doncaster’s injury list remains in double figures amid a congested fixture list.

They could play as many as 14 games between now and January 1.

Byrne said: “Winning certainly helps. The workload was shared massively tonight with the squad, which breeds confidence and belief.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You go into a busy November which then joins into a busy December.”

Rovers made four substitutions in Tuesday’s 2-1 win over Burton.

Grant McCann hopes to have Joe Ironside and Ben Close back fit for Saturday’s trip to AFC Wimbledon.

The pair, who have been key for Rovers in recent weeks, missed Saturday’s FA Cup draw against Accrington Stanley.