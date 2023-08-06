Muldoon’s second-half spot kick gave Harrogate all three points on the opening day after Joseph Olowu brought down Abraham Odoh inside the area.

Lawlor made several smart saves to keep his side in the game until the final whistle and was named man of the match.

But McCann felt he should have done better with Muldoon’s effort from 12 yards despite guessing the right way, with the ball slipping underneath him and into the back of the net.

He said: “He should have saved the penalty, I thought.

"I’ll tell Lawsy that when I see him. But apart from that he was brilliant, he made some good saves, his kicking was good. He got us playing well in the second half, got us playing quicker.

"Lawsy is a top keeper, that’s why we brought him back. But I think he will be disappointed when he sees it back.”

Lawlor, who is targeting double figures in clean sheets this season, added: “For me it wasn’t a good penalty. I think if he goes harder I could have saved it.

"It’s one of those, I think I have got to do better.”

Lawlor made his first competitive start since November against the Sulphurites but showed little sign of ring rust.

"I have got an opportunity every single day in training to be sharp and give it my all,” he said.