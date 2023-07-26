Nixon was a late addition to the starting XI with Jamie Sterry unable to take part in the match but caught the eye in defence and attack against the Owls as Rovers secured a deserved 1-0 victory at the Eco-Power Stadium.

The 20-year-old was given the unenviable task of marking Josh Windass, a star of Wednesday’s promotion-winning team last season.

But the Championship’s new boys failed to register a single effort on target despite fielding a strong starting XI and bringing the likes of Michael Smith and George Byers off the bench.

Doncaster's Tom Nixon goes up for a header with Sheffield Wednesday's Josh Windass.

"He played against a very, very good player in Josh Windass and I thought he was excellent,” Doncaster boss McCann said.

"He was calm, composed. He’s 20 years of age, he looks like a 25, 26-year-old.”

Nixon has never played higher than National League North level but it is hoped he can challenge Sterry and Charlie Seaman for a starting berth in his first EFL loan.

"I said when he came in he’s like a young Jamie Sterry – and you saw that tonight,” McCann added.

McCann was aware of Nixon’s ability from his time in charge of the Tigers and described him as an “excellent player” after securing his services for the season.

He said: “He is going to have a tremendous career, there is no doubt about it.