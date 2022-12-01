Striker Miller needs just one more goal to equal his best-ever tally in a single season of 12, which he achieved during his loan spell with the Saddlers last term.

The 24-year-old summer signing revealed talks were held about a permanent move to the Black Country club before he joined Rovers and said: "It's motivation against any team but especially your former team.

"I have still got mates there, I played with Conor Wilkinson and Donervon Daniels and I want to impress them.

George Miller opens the scoring against Grimsby Town.

"You want your peers and mates to think you are a good player."

Miller is also set to make the two-hundredth appearance of his professional career tomorrow night.

He said: “My youth team manager always used to say ‘you are not a footballer until you have played 100 games’, so I am on my way.

"I remember my first goal, against Northampton, I ran back to the halfway line near enough crying.”

The former Middlesbrough and Barnsley man has quickly established himself as a key player at the Eco-Power Stadium and has scored almost 40 per cent of the team’s goals in League Two.

Miller said: “As a striker you are a bit selfish and you want the pressure.

"In a weird way you want it to be about you and I like having that pressure on my shoulders and being the one to score the goals.”

Few players aged 24 can count ten clubs on their football CV.

Seven loan spells meant Miller spent most of his formative years as a professional living out of a suitcase.

The opportunity to settle down, first at Walsall for an entire season and now in South Yorkshire, was therefore welcomed with open arms.

Miller said: “Walsall put me back on the map and (former Saddlers boss) Matt Taylor gave me an chance and when Flynny (Michael Flynn) came in he was quality for me.”

On the move to Doncaster, Miller said: “After a few nomadic years I think I’ve turned a corner and got my career back on track.

