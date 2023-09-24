Doncaster Rovers hope to welcome several players back from injury next week
and live on Freeview channel 276
No fewer than 14 players were missing for Rovers through injury or suspension in yesterday’s 2-1 win over Gillingham.
Striker Joe Ironside could only make the bench after being struck down by illness, which ruled him out of training for most of the week.
But McCann hopes to have more options available to him for next weekend’s trip to Barrow.
"I’m hoping Kyle Hurst will be back next week,” said the Doncaster boss.
"Kyle was very close to being involved today (Saturday). He’s had a little injection to clear up some scar tissue in his thigh, that will make him feel better and hopefully he will be involved next week.”
Goalkeeper Ian Lawlor is also expected to return to training next week after missing Rovers’ last two matches due to a groin strain.
Captain Richard Wood could be back towards the end of the week, McCann confirmed.
“Initially we thought Richard had a small calf strain but it’s a little bit worse than said,” said McCann.
"He’s been out for about three weeks, it’s probably a four-week injury so we will see where he is by the end of next week.”
Tommy Rowe will be available for the trip to Barrow having served his three-match suspension for a red card.
McCann said it was “still a bit too soon” to let some of the club’s younger players back out on loan after Jack Goodman, Tavonga Kuleya and Will Flint were all recalled from their temporary stints elsewhere to provide cover.
Kuleya has since joined eighth-tier side Sheffield FC on a month’s loan and has started in their last three matches.
"We have been really impressed with Jack Goodman in training,” McCann revealed.
"We were very close to bringing him on (against Gillingham).
"We have had some good news on George Miller, we should be seeing him back by the end of October or early November, so it’s moving in the right direction.”
As of last week Jamie Sterry was still wearing a supporting brace for walking and remained some way off a potential return.