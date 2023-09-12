Doncaster Rovers hope to welcome back key man for Forest Green Rovers trip

News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann hopes to have his captain Richard Wood back for Saturday’s trip to Forest Green.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 12th Sep 2023, 09:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 09:26 BST
Centre-back Wood missed Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Wrexham due to a calf injury, having been an ever-present for Doncaster in their first six league matches.

Adam Long was also missing from the bench at the weekend because of an injury.

McCann said: “Richard Wood has got a slight calf strain, which he picked up in training.

Doncaster Rovers skipper Richard Wood.
"He should be OK for next week."

On Long, who has yet to feature for Rovers this term, McCann added: “We have lost Adam Long to a dislocated shoulder.

"It was a freak accident in training. Nobody around him and his shoulder popped out.”

Kyle Hurst made his first appearance of the season off the bench at the SToK Racecourse but McCann was still without 11 players in North Wales.

He said: “It seems like we get a couple back and a couple go down.

"It’s really frustrating.”

Midfielder Ben Close could return this weekend but several other senior players, including last season’s top-scorer George Miller and summer signing Jamie Sterry, remain some way off full fitness.

The influential Tommy Rowe served the first game of his three-match suspension on Saturday.

He is eligible to face Everton’s Under-21 side in the EFL Trophy one week today (September 19) but cannot play in the league again until Doncaster visit Barrow on September 30.

This weekend’s opponents, who were relegated from League One last term, fell to a 4-1 home defeat against Crewe Alexandra on Saturday.

They have taken zero points from their four home matches in League Two this season.

