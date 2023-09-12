Doncaster Rovers hope to welcome back key man for Forest Green Rovers trip

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Centre-back Wood missed Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Wrexham due to a calf injury, having been an ever-present for Doncaster in their first six league matches.

Adam Long was also missing from the bench at the weekend because of an injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McCann said: “Richard Wood has got a slight calf strain, which he picked up in training.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster Rovers skipper Richard Wood.

"He should be OK for next week."

On Long, who has yet to feature for Rovers this term, McCann added: “We have lost Adam Long to a dislocated shoulder.

"It was a freak accident in training. Nobody around him and his shoulder popped out.”

Kyle Hurst made his first appearance of the season off the bench at the SToK Racecourse but McCann was still without 11 players in North Wales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It seems like we get a couple back and a couple go down.

"It’s really frustrating.”

Midfielder Ben Close could return this weekend but several other senior players, including last season’s top-scorer George Miller and summer signing Jamie Sterry, remain some way off full fitness.

The influential Tommy Rowe served the first game of his three-match suspension on Saturday.

He is eligible to face Everton’s Under-21 side in the EFL Trophy one week today (September 19) but cannot play in the league again until Doncaster visit Barrow on September 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This weekend’s opponents, who were relegated from League One last term, fell to a 4-1 home defeat against Crewe Alexandra on Saturday.