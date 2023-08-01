Doncaster Rovers hope to field strong side in Huddersfield Town friendly

McCann was planning to give Tom Anderson his first taste of action in four months against the Terriers with the defender due to step up his return from surgery on a back problem.

Anderson was set to play 45 minutes, while it was hoped the likes of Jon Taylor, Kyle Hurst and Jamie Sterry would be fit enough to play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McCann was hoping Hurst and Sterry would be able to train yesterday after they both missed Saturday’s win over Port Vale through injury.

Jamie Sterry is expected to feature for Doncaster Rovers against Huddersfield Town in a friendly.

On today’s match, he told The Free Press: “It's more to top up the boys.

"You will probably see most of the bench from Saturday involved with Jamie Sterry, Kyle Hurst and Jon Taylor topping up some of their minutes.”

Saturday’s substitutes included Ben Bottomley, James Maxwell, George Broadbent, George Miller, Adam Long, Tom Nixon, Deji Sotona, Liam Ravenhill and Bobby Faulkner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Coppinger, who has joined the first team coaching staff, held a small-sided match with the substitutes after full-time consisting of four four-minute periods played at a high tempo.

McCann, whose side begin the 2023/24 at home to Harrogate Town this weekend, said: “This will be a theme for us this season. The lads who don’t play, as well as some of the young Under-18s, will train after the game.

“The grounds team won’t be too happy about it, but unfortunately it is what it is.