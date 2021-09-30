Doncaster Rovers hit by double concussion blow ahead of MK Dons clash

Tom Anderson. Picture: Steve Flynn/AHPIX.com

Anderson is rated 50/50 for the visit of MK Dons and will be subject to the concussion protocol.

Rovers boss Richie Wellens said Anderson ‘didn’t know what was happening’ after taking the ball flush in the face during the second half at Portman Road.

Fellow centre back Joseph Olowu also suffered concussion in Tuesday night’s shambolic 6-0 defeat – which saw Town score four goals in ten minutes duing the final quarter of the game – and has already been ruled out of this weekend’s game.

With Cameron John (back) sidelined with a back injury, youngsters Branden Horton and Ben Blythe will be on standy to partner Ro-Shaun Williams in the heart of the defence.

"We’ve got two concussion problems where I think on 62 minutes [at Ipswich] Tom Anderson got the ball flush in his face and he was in a bad way,” said Wellens.

"When we’ve watched the video back, there’s certain areas of the pitch he’s going into and he didn’t know what was happening.

"The same with Joseph Olowu. Five minutes later he went down with concussion.

"At the moment Tom will be touch and go, but Joseph’s failed all his concussion tests so he’ll be out.”