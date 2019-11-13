Doncaster Rovers: 'He's earned it' - youngster Branden Horton extends his deal

Branden Horton

The 19-year-old has agreed a one-year extension to his deal at the club, carrying him through to the summer of 2021.

The versatile defender - who can operate at either centre half or left back - has caught Moore's eye on the training ground and the Rovers boss says he is fully deserving of his new deal.

"Branden has been really good since I came in at the start of the season," Moore said.

"Every time he's come into the first team environment he's not looked out of place.

"His speed, his power, on the ball, passing, he's a good size.

"There's a lot, lot more to come from him.

"He's got a lovely left foot and he goes about his work quietly and efficiently."

Horton made two appearances for Rovers in the EFL Trophy last season and has been part of eight matchday squads in total.

He has spent time on loan at Gainsborough Trinity this season and Moore says the Doncaster-born defender has already seen the benefits of time in 'men's football.'

"We've got him out on loan to give his body that robustness he needs," he said.

"Over the last couple of months we've seen a change in him which you get from playing the level of football he's been at.

"It's added that physicality to the ability and he could easily slot in on the left hand side at centre back or full back.

"He's versatile in both positions. A wonderful character, a good man and he fully deserves this contract."

Horton appears to have the ability to fit into a Moore system, with excellent quality and composure on the ball.

"He's definitely a ball-playing defender," Moore said when asked if Horton was 'his sort of player.'

"And he's got a bit of tenacity about him too which I like.

"I'd encourage him to find more of that and as he plays more games he's get that which is why we sent him out on loan.

"In terms of his ability on the ball, it's second to none and you can never have enough with that on the left foot.

"The work needs to continue and I'm sure his desire is to get into the Doncaster Rovers first team."