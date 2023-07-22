Doncaster Rovers held to draw by Scunthorpe United in latest pre-season friendly

Rovers were improved from Tuesday's 1-0 defeat to York City but created few chances to score against their National League North opposition.

Grant McCann handed the majority of the team which finished the match against York 60 minutes to impress at Glanford Park.

Among the more eye-catching performers in the first half was Wolves loanee Tyler Roberts.

Tyler Roberts has a shot at goal for Doncaster Rovers in their 0-0 draw against Scunthorpe United.

Roberts had the best chance of a quiet opening 45 minutes when he intercepted a throw-in midway in the opposition half with 19 minutes on the clock and drove towards goal.

Opting to ignore the pleas of his teammates to pass, he took the shot on from around 20 yards but saw the ball land just wide of Ross Fitzsimons' post.

Winger Roberts is the latest young player to join Rovers on loan but, unlike some who have come before him, the 19-year-old looks to be up to the physical challenge of men's football.

Granted, he was wasteful in possession at times, but certainly showed his appetite to make up his mistakes by tracking back and putting his foot in.

On this evidence, he looks to be a work in progress. But Doncaster fans will appreciate his commitment to the cause.

As for the team, they had been good in possession in the opening period but encountered a familiar problem in their inability to turn that into chances.

At the other end, Scunthorpe forced a nervy moment or two from set-piece situations but Ian Lawlor enjoyed a relatively stress-free first 45 minutes.

Rovers were slow out of the blocks after the break.

Yet they almost took the lead through Harrison Biggins' sweetly struck 25-yard free-kick on 52 minutes, which was heading towards the top corner before Fitzsimons tipped it over the bar.

McCann again made 10 outfield changes on the hour mark.

It was the home side who should have broken the deadlock with 70 minutes played when a flick-on from a forward ball sent Kian Scales through on goal, but his effort went just wide.

At the other end Deji Sotona saw his half-volley fly just over the bar and with the game finally springing into life Lawlor made a smart low stop to keep out Callum Roberts' strike after he had beaten the challenge of several players as he made his way infield.

Sotona also saw a free-kick blocked by the wall in injury time but the two teams could not be separated in a competitive clash.

Doncaster continue their preparations for the start of the new season on August 5 when they welcome Sheffield Wednesday to the Eco-Power Stadium on Tuesday (7pm kick-off).

Doncaster first XI: Ian Lawlor, Charlie Seaman, Bobby Faulkner, Adam Long, Jack Senior, Harrison Biggins, Owen Bailey, Luke Molyneux, Jon Taylor, Tyler Roberts, George Miller