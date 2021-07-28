But all parties must play the waiting game if a deal is to be done.

Former Peterborough United midfielder Reed has impressed greatly during his trial spell with Rovers in the last few weeks.

While Rovers boss Wellens was originally looking for a deep-lying midfielder with different attributes to the 24-year-old, particularly someone more combative.

Louis Reed on trial for Doncaster Rovers against Newcastle United. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX

But he has been convinced that Reed - who is expected to feature again in tonight’s friendly against Sheffield United - can slot into his system.

Reed has impressed with his quality on the ball, range of passing and the manner in which he has quickly fostered an understanding with the likes of Matt Smith and Ben Close.

The issue facing Wellens in his bid to secure Reed’s services is the lack of funds currently available in his playing budget.

Trialist Aidan Barlow was expected to sign a contract with the club on Wednesday.

Other than a small amount of money set aside to secure a goalkeeper to compete with Louis Jones, all available funds have been used.

Wellens must now move players on if he is to secure further signings but so far there has been no concrete interest in any senior players, including Ed Williams who has been told to find another club.

There are two or three senior players for whom the Rovers boss would listen to offers, as well as seeking to send out younger members of the squad on loan.

