Doncaster Rovers have 'high hopes’ for talented young midfielder Sam Straughan-Brown
The 16-year-old first-year scholar, from Retford, has been named as a substitute in Doncaster’s last two matches, against Mansfield Town and Notts County.
Central midfielder Straughan-Brown joined Rovers’ academy at Under-9 level – its youngest age group – and has been tipped for a bright future.
Doncaster boss McCann said: “We think really highly of him and I have no problems putting him in.”
Straughan-Brown completed his first pre-season in full-time football this summer after leaving school.
But McCann, himself a former midfielder, has spotted a maturity in the youngster’s game beyond his years.
He said: “He’s a number eight but he can play in all three positions in there (central midfield).
"He’s a very good player for his age, he actually plays a lot older than what he is when you watch him.
"He’s only 16, we have got high hopes for him. It was nice to see him involved.”
Making the grade at Doncaster
Straughan-Brown is not the only academy talent to step up to the first team at Doncaster recently.
Last season Jack Goodman, Will Flint, Jake Oram, Jack Raper, Faris Khan, Charlie Petch, Alex Fletcher and Jak Whiting all featured at senior level.
Striker Goodman, who was the only second-year scholar to be offered a professional contract last term, made ten first-team appearances.
Two more academy graduates, Bobby Faulkner and Tavonga Kuleya, also made their professional debuts last term, with the former featuring 22 times in total.
Since its reformation in 2004 a total of 78 academy graduates have featured for Rovers’ first team.
But just two players - James Husband (64) and Harry Middleton (63) - went on to make more than 50 appearances for the club.