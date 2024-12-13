Doncaster Rovers have clear plan over contract talks as they aim to avoid Luke Molyneux repeat

Luke Molyneux eventually signed a new, long-term deal at Rovers last summer.

Grant McCann, the Doncaster Rovers boss, wants the club to act more hastily when it comes to the issue of expiring contracts.

Last summer a clutch of players waited anxiously on news of whether or not they would be offered new deals with their contracts about to expire. A handful were released whilst three - Luke Molyneux, Hakeeb Adelakun and Harrison Biggins - were offered new terms. That made for a nervous wait for Rovers and their supporters, with only Molyneux putting pen to paper in the end.

Whilst McCann was glad the winger eventually signed, he is keen to avoid a similar scenario come the end of this campaign.

As it stands the likes of George Broadbent, Kyle Hurst and Joseph Olowu are into the final few months of their deals. Yet McCann has confirmed a number of players do have extension options within their contracts, Broadbent being one of them.

Speaking to the Free Press, the Northern Irishman said: "A lot of our players that are out of contract (summer), we have an option on them. But we've got two or three players out of contract in the summer without an option.

"It's all just about timings and when we go in and offer the deals. We have already (talked) with a couple of them and are waiting back on decisions. Those lads with options, we'll have to make a decision on them probably after Christmas or going into the New Year and that'll be whether to extend their contract and take up those options or offer a new contract.

"What we don't want to do is get into a situation like we had last year with Luke Molyneux. We got right to the end of his contract and we're hoping and praying that he'll sign. Harrison Biggins was another one.

"We'll act a lot quicker than that this season. Terry and Gavin are great on that, and are highly supportive of that."

McCann was also asked by the Free Press about the possibility of any contracts that include clauses, such as automatically triggering a renewal after a certain amount of appearances. Whilst he confirmed that there was "one or two" within the squad that do have such arrangements, he says he is never under any pressure from the owner or chief executive to let that affect his thinking in terms of team selection.

"I would never get a phone call from our owners to say 'he's got two games (before it triggers) so don't play him'," McCann added.

"If that was the case then I would never agree to that deal. That's not what I'm about. It's happened to me before, at previous clubs. But certainly not here.

"Listen, if they're good enough to be in our team, then they're good enough to be here next year. That's the way I see it. I would never have that level of authority coming down on me because I think Gavin and Terry certainly trust what we're doing."