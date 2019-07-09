Doncaster Rovers handed South Yorkshire derby in first EFL Trophy draw
Doncaster Rovers will face neighbours Rotherham United in the group stage of the EFL Trophy.
Rovers have been drawn against fellow League One sides the Millers and Lincoln City in Group H of the northern section of the competition.
An U21 side from a selected Premier League club will be added to the group via another draw at 12.30pm on Friday.
The sides Rovers could face are Aston Villa, Everton, Liverpool, Leicester City, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers.
The four sides will play each other once with the top two in each group advancing to the knockout stages.
The staging of each group game will be decided by a draw, though games against the U21 sides will be home games for the EFL clubs.
Rovers were knocked out at the group stage of last season’s competition.