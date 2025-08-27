Doncaster Rovers handed mouth-watering Carabao Cup third round draw at Tottenham

Newcastle United are the reigning Carabao Cup holders. (Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Doncaster Rovers will travel to Tottenham Hotspur in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

It is the first time Rovers have reached the third round in eight years. Grant McCann's side overcame Middlesbrough and Accrington Stanley in the first two rounds respectively. They carried out a demolition job on Teesside in round one, winning 4-0 before being made to wait for a 2-0 success at Stanley in round two on Tuesday night.

What now awaits them is a mouth-watering trip to face Europa League holders Tottenham Hotspur. They will travel to the stunning facilities at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on either the week commencing September 15 or September 22.

Rovers' last meeting with Spurs was also in this competition, back in 2009 when the Premier League side won 5-1.

Third round draw in full:

Port Vale v Arsenal

Swansea v Nottingham Forest

Lincoln v Chelsea

Tottenham v Doncaster Rovers

Brentford v Aston Villa

Huddersfield v Man City

Liverpool v Southampton

Newcastle v Bradford

Sheff Wed v Grimsby

Wolves v Everton

Crystal Pal v Millwall

Burnley v Cardiff

Wrexham v Reading

Wigan v Wycombe

Barnsley v Brighton

Fulham v Cambridge