Doncaster Rovers handed mouth-watering Carabao Cup third round draw at Tottenham
It is the first time Rovers have reached the third round in eight years. Grant McCann's side overcame Middlesbrough and Accrington Stanley in the first two rounds respectively. They carried out a demolition job on Teesside in round one, winning 4-0 before being made to wait for a 2-0 success at Stanley in round two on Tuesday night.
What now awaits them is a mouth-watering trip to face Europa League holders Tottenham Hotspur. They will travel to the stunning facilities at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on either the week commencing September 15 or September 22.
Rovers' last meeting with Spurs was also in this competition, back in 2009 when the Premier League side won 5-1.
Third round draw in full:
Port Vale v Arsenal
Swansea v Nottingham Forest
Lincoln v Chelsea
Tottenham v Doncaster Rovers
Brentford v Aston Villa
Huddersfield v Man City
Liverpool v Southampton
Newcastle v Bradford
Sheff Wed v Grimsby
Wolves v Everton
Crystal Pal v Millwall
Burnley v Cardiff
Wrexham v Reading
Wigan v Wycombe
Barnsley v Brighton
Fulham v Cambridge