Doncaster Rovers handed five-figure fine by FA for crowd disorder as club makes plea to fans

Doncaster Rovers have announced that they have been fined £11,500 by the Football Association following crowd disorder.

The charge relates to the home game against Barrow last season. The fixture, which saw Rovers win 4-2 in April 2024, was marred by some supporters entering the pitch - one of whom confronted the Barrow goalkeeper.

A lengthy statement on the official Rovers website said: "Following the game, the club received a FA charge with a long-running investigation with which the club cooperated fully.

"The conclusion of disciplinary proceedings saw Rovers handed a £15,000 fine, reduced to £11,500.

Rovers were fined for the incident at a game last April. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

"We appreciate the punishment imposed could have been much more severe in the circumstances and are mindful that our management of matchdays at the stadium will be closely observed from now on."

The statement added: "We are approaching the most emotive time of the season, particularly given our push for automatic promotion. There will no doubt be several high-stakes, stirring matchdays at the Eco-Power Stadium over the next two months.

"We ask, in the most strong of terms, that our supporters abide by regulations when attending matches. Clear guidance of what is and is not acceptable has been provided and will be reiterated on multiple occasions before each game.

"Should we face further FA charges for crowd disorder, the sanctions imposed will be much greater and threaten to cause real damage to the club, whether financial, reputational or to our points total.

"Those supporters who breach regulations face club bans and legal proceedings, and the club will work closely with South Yorkshire Police to ensure those guilty are punished. Together, let us ensure the end to the season is a memorable one, and for all the right reasons."

Rovers have five home games left this season, with the possibility for one more via the play-offs.