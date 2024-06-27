Doncaster Rovers handed away trip in first round of Carabao Cup
Grant McCann's side will make the trip to Salford City in the week commencing August 12.
It will be Rovers' first away game of the season, following the home league opener with Accrington Stanley the weekend prior.
Last term Rovers secured an eye-catching win away at Championship side Hull City in round one before putting up a spirited performance in a home defeat by Premier League outfit Everton in round two.
Carabao Cup first round draw:
Salford V Doncaster Rovers
Rotherham United V Crewe Alexandra
Carlisle United V Stoke City
Leeds United V Middlesbrough
Barrow V Port Vale
Burton Albion V Blackpool
Tranmere Rovers V Accrington Stanley
Fleetwood Town V West Brom
Shrewsbury Town V Notts County
Lincoln City V Harrogate Town
Derby County V Chesterfield
Bolton Wanderers V Mansfield Town
Preston North End V Sunderland
Sheffield United V Wrexham
Huddersfield Town V Morecambe
Wigan Athletic V Barnsley
Hull City V Sheffield Wednesday
Stockport County V Blackburn Rovers
Grimsby Town V Bradford City
Cambridge United V QPR
Walsall V Exeter City
Crawley Town V Swinton Town
Oxford United V Peterborough United
Norwich City V Stevenage
Bromley V AFC Wimbledon
Portsmouth V Millwall
Northampton Town V Wycombe Wanderers
Bristol City V Coventry
Cardiff City V Bristol Rovers
Charlton Athletic V Birmingham City
Watford V MK Dons
Swansea City V Gillingham
Plymouth Argyle V Cheltenham Town
Leyton Orient V Newport County
Colchester United V Reading
