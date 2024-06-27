The Carabao Cup trophy. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Doncaster Rovers have been pitted against a fellow League Two side in the first round of next season's League Cup.

Grant McCann's side will make the trip to Salford City in the week commencing August 12.

It will be Rovers' first away game of the season, following the home league opener with Accrington Stanley the weekend prior.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last term Rovers secured an eye-catching win away at Championship side Hull City in round one before putting up a spirited performance in a home defeat by Premier League outfit Everton in round two.

Carabao Cup first round draw:

Salford V Doncaster Rovers

Rotherham United V Crewe Alexandra

Carlisle United V Stoke City

Leeds United V Middlesbrough

Barrow V Port Vale

Burton Albion V Blackpool

Tranmere Rovers V Accrington Stanley

Fleetwood Town V West Brom

Shrewsbury Town V Notts County

Lincoln City V Harrogate Town

Derby County V Chesterfield

Bolton Wanderers V Mansfield Town

Preston North End V Sunderland

Sheffield United V Wrexham

Huddersfield Town V Morecambe

Wigan Athletic V Barnsley

Hull City V Sheffield Wednesday

Stockport County V Blackburn Rovers

Grimsby Town V Bradford City

Cambridge United V QPR

Walsall V Exeter City

Crawley Town V Swinton Town

Oxford United V Peterborough United

Norwich City V Stevenage

Bromley V AFC Wimbledon

Portsmouth V Millwall

Northampton Town V Wycombe Wanderers

Bristol City V Coventry

Cardiff City V Bristol Rovers

Charlton Athletic V Birmingham City

Watford V MK Dons

Swansea City V Gillingham

Plymouth Argyle V Cheltenham Town

Leyton Orient V Newport County