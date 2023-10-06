Doncaster Rovers hand professional contract to Sam Straughan-Brown with Will Flint also offered professional terms
Both players are highly thought of by the club and have been tipped for a bright future by Rovers boss Grant McCann, who told The Free Press: “They are probably two of the best young players I have worked with for quite some time.”
Straughan-Brown, who turned 17 last month, made his senior debut against Premier League side Everton in the Carabao Cup in August.
The central midfielder, from Retford, has signed a two-year deal with the option of a further year, which will begin when his scholarship ends in 2025.
Straughan-Brown has risen through the ranks at Doncaster after joining the academy at Under-9s level – its youngest age group.
Flint, a second-year scholar, is a central defender who can also play in midfield. He was offered the same length of contract on Wednesday, McCann confirmed.
Flint, also 17 and from Sutton in Ashfield, is yet to make his Doncaster debut but has been named on the bench several times and travelled with the first-team squad in recent weeks.
McCann said: “He’s been excellent. We feel the kid has got a serious chance.
"We see a really big future in him, he’s really mature for his age, trains with us every day and trains really, really well.
"He had an excellent loan at Gainsborough, where they thought really highly of him, which was brilliant for him.
"I am hoping he will sign the deal in the next few days.”
Straughan-Brown picked up an injury after making his Rovers debut but has since returned to fitness and could play for the club’s Under-18s at Hartlepool tomorrow.
"We see a lot of potential in both of them,” said McCann.
"It’s just a case of making sure we nurture them right, keeping them involved in the first team, let them train with us as much as possible and get them out into loan clubs when and if possible.
"At the minute it’s a bit difficult. He (Flint) has been our 19th man in previous games, that’s what we have got available.
"But like I said to Will and his mum and dad yesterday, it’s his job now to make sure when those players come back he’s ahead of them.
"That’s the way we want to be with every young player that comes and trains with us.”
On potential interest in the pair, McCann said: “It wouldn’t surprise me, once a young player comes in and around the first team and people start seeing what they are about.
"They are probably two of the best young players I have worked with for quite some time.
"I don’t say that lightly.
"Both of them, the way they apply themselves. Attitude is everything for me when you are a young player and their attitude is unbelievable, their ability, their energies.
"Without jumping the gun on them, I think the football club has got two very good assets in the future.”