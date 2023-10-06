Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Both players are highly thought of by the club and have been tipped for a bright future by Rovers boss Grant McCann, who told The Free Press: “They are probably two of the best young players I have worked with for quite some time.”

Straughan-Brown, who turned 17 last month, made his senior debut against Premier League side Everton in the Carabao Cup in August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The central midfielder, from Retford, has signed a two-year deal with the option of a further year, which will begin when his scholarship ends in 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster Rovers' youngster Sam Straughan-Brown.

Straughan-Brown has risen through the ranks at Doncaster after joining the academy at Under-9s level – its youngest age group.

Flint, a second-year scholar, is a central defender who can also play in midfield. He was offered the same length of contract on Wednesday, McCann confirmed.

Flint, also 17 and from Sutton in Ashfield, is yet to make his Doncaster debut but has been named on the bench several times and travelled with the first-team squad in recent weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McCann said: “He’s been excellent. We feel the kid has got a serious chance.

Will Flint has been offered a professional contract at Doncaster Rovers.

"We see a really big future in him, he’s really mature for his age, trains with us every day and trains really, really well.

"He had an excellent loan at Gainsborough, where they thought really highly of him, which was brilliant for him.

"I am hoping he will sign the deal in the next few days.”

Straughan-Brown picked up an injury after making his Rovers debut but has since returned to fitness and could play for the club’s Under-18s at Hartlepool tomorrow.

"We see a lot of potential in both of them,” said McCann.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s just a case of making sure we nurture them right, keeping them involved in the first team, let them train with us as much as possible and get them out into loan clubs when and if possible.

"At the minute it’s a bit difficult. He (Flint) has been our 19th man in previous games, that’s what we have got available.

"But like I said to Will and his mum and dad yesterday, it’s his job now to make sure when those players come back he’s ahead of them.

"That’s the way we want to be with every young player that comes and trains with us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On potential interest in the pair, McCann said: “It wouldn’t surprise me, once a young player comes in and around the first team and people start seeing what they are about.

"They are probably two of the best young players I have worked with for quite some time.

"I don’t say that lightly.

"Both of them, the way they apply themselves. Attitude is everything for me when you are a young player and their attitude is unbelievable, their ability, their energies.