Doncaster Rovers chief Grant McCann praised the second-half improvement of his players in their come-from-behind win against Accrington Stanley.

Rovers atoned for a poor first 45 minutes at the Wham Stadium to seal their spot in the FA Cup second round after extra time.

Zain Westbrooke cancelled out Joe Pritchard's early opener for Accrington before Joe Ironside netted the winner in the first period of extra time.

That banked Doncaster £41,000 in prize money and set up a second-round clash away to McCann’s former club Peterborough United, who are now managed by ex-Rovers boss Darren Ferguson, on the weekend of Saturday, 2 December.

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann celebrates the win over Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup.

McCann, who replaced Ferguson for his first spell as Doncaster boss, said: “It’s a good win. It’s a tough place to come, I don’t think I have ever won here as a manager.

"We sort of took a bit of our performance from Saturday into the first half tonight. We were a little bit sloppy in possession at times, losing the ball – and every time we lost it Accrington broke on us.

"The goal was a poor one for us to concede, it almost happened in slow motion.

"In the second half, and all through into extra time, I thought we were very good.”

Rovers fell behind after just seven minutes and it was Accrington who looked more likely to score again in the first half.

McCann’s troops improved after the break, but the introduction of Luke Molyneux from the bench shortly after the hour mark helped swing the tie in their favour.

Molyneux was a constant threat and hit the post, with Rovers’ substitutes, George Broadbent and James Maxwell, later combining to set up the winning goal in the 101st minute.

McCann said: "The subs made a really good impact for us tonight.

"Mols (Molyneux) has been struggling a little bit. It’s nice now we have got a bit of a breather, so hopefully he can recover.

"He didn’t show that tonight. He came on and he was outstanding.”

Molyneux has been carrying a rib injury in recent weeks and had to be taken off at half time during Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to AFC Wimbledon.