Doncaster Rovers: Grant McCann's verdict on current Northern Ireland team and his 'crazy' mural

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann is predicting a bright future for the Northern Ireland national team as they look to reach a first World Cup in 40 years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McCann won 39 caps for his country during his playing days and keeps a keen eye on them during the international break. Michael O'Neill's charges recorded a 3-1 win over Luxembourg on Thursday night to get their qualifying campaign off to a good start. Next up though is a mightily tough assignment as they travel to Germany in Cologne on Sunday evening as they look to solidify their start as they aim to qualify for the prestige event for the first time since 1986.

"I watched the Luxembourg game and I thought it was a good performance," McCann reflected. "The second half was a good response and now it's a nice easy one on Sunday!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But I think they've got a good, young energetic team. Michael has some top players like Conor Bradley, Trai Hume, Isaac Price, the Charles brothers. I think it's an exciting young Northern Irish team and hopefully in the future a young Bayley McCann in there at left-back or left wing-back would be nice aswell!"

Grant McCann won 39 caps for Northern Ireland. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

McCann was, of course, referencing his eldest son Bayley who was recently included in Northern Ireland's under-21s squad for their upcoming Euro qualifier next week against Georgia.

Having already made his Barnsley debut, McCann senior has high hopes for his son. And the youngster certainly has the perfect role model to look up to. As well as the aforementioned long international career, McCann's legacy in Northern Irish football is immortalised in the shape of a mural that depicts him in his playing days in his native Belfast.

"It's around where I live back home in Belfast," McCann explained to the Free Press. "Some artist drew it many years ago when I was playing for Northern Ireland and the other person on it is Warren Feeney, a good friend of mine who I played with back in the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's a bit crazy to be honest. There's a few around the area, there's not just that mural around the area where I live. But it's nice to see when you've had a half-decent career and people want to draw stuff of you!"