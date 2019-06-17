Doncaster Rovers: Grant McCann talks Ben Whiteman future and interest in midfielder
Grant McCann says it would take 'a hell of a lot of money' to sign Ben Whiteman from Doncaster Rovers this summer as interest in the midfielder mounts.
Whiteman was one of Rovers' star performers in the run to the League One play-offs last term as he made the deeper lying midfield position his own.
McCann admits the club has received tentative phone calls about the 23-year-old's situation.
But the Rovers boss fully expects the club's player of the year to be part of his squad next season.
"There's been a couple of phone calls but nothing in terms of any bids," McCann said.
"There's been people asking about him but nothing in terms of anything financial put down.
"It would take a hell of a lot of money to prize Ben Whiteman from us.
"These players - the likes of Ben and John Marquis - don't come cheap."I've said it before - you're talking about the best striker in League One in John Marquis and the best number four in the league in Ben Whiteman.
"I firmly believe that.
"It's important that we get it right for our club.
"If they do go, and I'm not expecting Ben to go, then the money will be reinvested into the squad."